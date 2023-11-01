All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 31 - 40 of 172 articles tagged "All Veterans"
- Article type: About
Compare VA education benefits for Veterans, service members, and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Check the eligibility requirements for each education program. And find out how many months ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about third-party connected websites and applications. These apps aren’t created by VA, but you can connect them to your profile and they’ll have access to your persona...
- Article type: About
We offer COVID-19 diagnostic lab tests for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. We may also offer self-test kits at some VA health facilities. Read this page to learn how to schedule a lab tes...
- Article type: About
A partir de 2025, deberá utilizar una cuenta de Login.gov o ID.me para iniciar sesión en todos los sitios web y aplicaciones de VA, incluidos VA.gov, el sitio web My HealtheVet y la aplicación móvil d...
- Article type: About
You’ll need to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in to all VA websites and apps—like VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. Keep reading to learn about creating a verified ID.me or...
- Article type: About
The amount of life insurance you need depends on your personal and financial situation. Our life insurance needs calculator can help you decide. Keep reading on this page to find out what information ...
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA claim decision, you can request a decision review. Find answers to commonly asked questions about decision reviews.
- Article type: About
You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your information in their own separate systems, so you’ll n...
- Article type: About
If you’re affected by a natural disaster, we can help make sure you continue to get your VA benefits and health care. Keep reading on this page to learn how we can help. A natural disaster may affect ...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. We cover the cost of care for eligible Veterans at many Indian Health Service, Tribal Health Programs, and Urban Indian Organization (I/T/U) facilities. If you’re an eligible American Indian or A...