All articles tagged: All Veterans
Showing 51 - 60 of 172 articles tagged "All Veterans"
- Article type: About
Welcome to VA. Whether you transitioned out of service recently or decades ago — or you’re the family member or caregiver of a Veteran — we can help you find and apply for the benefits you’ve earned a...
- Article type: About
If you’re an eligible Veteran, you can get urgent care at VA medical centers and in‑network urgent care providers near you. Use urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses that aren’t life-threatenin...
- Article type: About
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you may be eligible to get vaccines through a VA facility or 1 of nearly 65,000 in-network community pharmacies or urgent care providers. Keep reading to learn mo...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your GI Bill payments.
- Article type: About
You’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to receive your GI Bill benefit payments. Your enrollment verification helps avoid overpayments that you would need to pay back later.
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to specific questions you may have about government headstones and markers.
- Article type: About
If you communicate with your VA health care team online through My HealtheVet on VA.gov or the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app, you’ll select your care team each time you start a new message. And i...
- Article type: About
If you have questions about your scheduled hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, you or your accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can email a hearing c...
- Article type: About
Find the phone number to call for the help you need.
- Article type: About
If you’re a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless , we can help you find safe shelter, support, and long-term housing. Keep reading on this page to find out how to get the support yo...