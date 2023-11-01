All articles tagged: All Veterans
Article type: Step-by-step
Follow these steps to create your Login.gov account. With an identity-verified Login.gov account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including V...
Article type: Step-by-step
We encourage you to download PDFs to your computer or other device instead of opening them in your browser. This is because some browsers have trouble opening PDFs. And sometimes browsers open a PDF b...
Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re a Veteran or caregiver who’s eligible for general VA health care travel reimbursement, you can file your claims online. General reimbursement covers regular transportation, suc...
Article type: About
If you think you should get a higher TSGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) payment, you can contact the TSGLI office for your uniformed service...
Article type: Step-by-step
Before you schedule an appointment with a non-VA provider in our community care network, you must get a referral. Your VA health care team must approve your care. Keep reading on this page to learn ho...
Article type: About
We offer free interpreters and other language assistance to Veterans and family members. Read this page to find out how to get help in other languages by phone or at a VA health facility.
Article type: About
We want to make sure that you get the best care possible at VA. And you have the right to share your concerns, unmet needs, or complaints with us at any time. Your concerns and complaints will never a...
Article type: About
You can get a complete copy of your VA medical records directly from your VA health facility. Keep reading on this page to learn how to request records from your health facility’s medical ...
Article type: About
The Federal Trade Commission estimated that in 2022 alone, Veterans reported $292 million in losses to fraud. And this number represents only detected fraud. Keep reading on this page to learn how to ...
Article type: About
If your prescription is too old to refill or has no refills left, you’ll need to request a renewal by phone or online. The fastest way to request your renewal is by phone. Learn how to request ...