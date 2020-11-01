All articles tagged: Claims and appeals status
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Claim status tool FAQs
Use our claim status tool to get the latest information about your VA claim, appeal, or decision review.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to check your VA claim, appeal, or decision review status online
Follow our step-by-step instructions for checking the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review online.
Article type: About
What your claim status means
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Read below to learn about the terms we use for each stage of the process.
Article type: About
What your decision review or appeal status means
Your status tells you where your decision review or appeal is in the review process. Find your type of decision review or appeal below to learn what each status means.