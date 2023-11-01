All articles tagged: Claims and appeals status
Showing 1 - 10 of 15 articles tagged "Claims and appeals status"
- Article type: About
If you had regular contact with Operation Ranch Hand (ORH) C-123 aircraft used in Vietnam while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensatio...
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA benefit decision, you can choose from 3 decision review options to continue your case: a Supplemental Claim, a Higher-Level Review, or a Board Appeal. Keep reading on this pa...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Find out what kind of information you can get from our claim status tool. And learn how to use the tool to upload new evidence to support your pending claim.
- Article type: About
If you disagree with a VA claim decision, you can request a decision review. Find answers to commonly asked questions about decision reviews.
- Article type: About
When you file a claim for Veterans Pension, Survivors Pension, VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), or accrued benefits, we review all available evidence (supporting documents) to determine...
- Article type: About
If you have questions about your scheduled hearing with a Veterans Law Judge, you or your accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can email a hearing c...
- Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re a Veteran or caregiver eligible for VA healthcare travel pay, you can file your travel reimbursement claims online. Travel pay covers transportation, meals, lodging, and more. Read this page...
- Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re the spouse, dependent, or survivor of a Veteran or service member, you must set up direct deposit for certain VA benefits. This includes benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Prog...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about VA-accredited representatives. VA’s Office of General Counsel accredits 3 types of representatives: Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, attorneys...
- Article type: About
Find out what “duty to assist” means and what happens if we find a duty-to-assist error.