All articles tagged: Payments and debt

Direct deposit for your VA benefit payments
Learn about getting your VA benefit payments through direct deposit. If you don’t already have a bank account, the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) can connect you with a bank...
How to change direct deposit information for VA disability or pension
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability or pension benefit payments. We'll show you how to sign in and make changes online.
How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits
Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to u...
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can us...