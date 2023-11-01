All articles tagged: Payments and debt
Showing 1 - 10 of 24 articles tagged "Payments and debt"
- Article type: About
If you had regular contact with Operation Ranch Hand (ORH) C-123 aircraft used in Vietnam while serving as an active-duty service member or Reservist, you may be eligible for VA disability compensatio...
- Article type: About
Beginning April 4, 2023, eligible American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans no longer have to pay a copay for VA health care services and urgent care. And we’ll review copays we received for covered ...
- Article type: About
You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your information in their own separate systems, so you’ll n...
- Article type: About
Your VA Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) handles billing and repayment plans for VA health care copays. If you need to contact your CPAC by mail, follow the steps on this page to find your C...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your GI Bill payments.
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make chan...
- Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re a Veteran or caregiver eligible for VA healthcare travel pay, you can file your travel reimbursement claims online. Travel pay covers transportation, meals, lodging, and more. Read this page...
- Article type: About
If you think you should get a higher TSGLI (Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance Traumatic Injury Protection) payment, you can contact the TSGLI office for your uniformed service. TSGLI offices review...
- Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re the spouse, dependent, or survivor of a Veteran or service member, you must set up direct deposit for certain VA benefits. This includes benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Prog...
- Article type: Step-by-step
The Foreign Medical Program uses a different system for direct deposit than other VA benefits use. You’ll need an account with the Financial Services Center. Learn how to set up direct deposit for you...