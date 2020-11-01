All articles tagged: Payments and debt
Article type: Multiple FAQs
VA debt management
Get answers to common questions about managing debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, and education benefits. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check y...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Waivers for VA benefit debt
A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education...
Article type: Question and answer
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can us...