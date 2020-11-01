 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

All articles tagged: Payments and debt

Showing 11 - 13 of 13 articles tagged "Payments and debt"

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    VA debt management

    Get answers to common questions about managing debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, and education benefits. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check y...

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Waivers for VA benefit debt

    A waiver may be an option if you can’t repay a VA debt. Keep reading to learn about waivers for debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education...

  • Article type: Question and answer

    What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?

    The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can us...

Prev
1 2