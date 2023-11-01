All articles tagged: Payments and debt
Showing 11 - 20 of 24 articles tagged "Payments and debt"
- Article type: Step-by-step
In certain situations, we’ll refund copays related to your VA health care. We issue these refunds through direct deposit, also called electronic funds transfer (EFT). If a refund of your copay is due ...
- Article type: Step-by-step
VA travel pay reimbursement through the Beneficiary Travel program pays Veterans back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Keep reading to find out how ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Learn about the IRS tax rules (called exclusions) for your VA education benefit payments, and find out how your payments affect your tax credits.
- Article type: Question and answer
No. As a service member getting active-duty pay, you’re not eligible to continue to receive your VA disability compensation and pension benefit payments. Tell us as soon as you know you’ll be returnin...
- Article type: About
Some life insurance policies pay dividends. These are extra funds returned to policyholders each year. If you have National Service Life Insurance or Veterans’ Reopened Insurance, your policy pays div...
- Article type: About
Eligible Veterans may not have to pay an outpatient care copay for their first 3 visits in a calendar year with a qualified mental health care provider at a VA facility or in our VA community care net...
- Article type: About
Find the best way to get help with different types of VA debt.
- Article type: About
Read this page to learn what healthcare travel-related expenses we pay for and our current mileage reimbursement rate. If you’re ready to file a claim for reimbursement, you can file online.
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
You'll need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) as part of your request for help with certain VA repayment or debt relief options. Read below to learn more about this report and how to ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about managing VA debt from benefit overpayments and copay bills. Learn why you may owe us money and how to check your balance. And find out how to repay your debt now ...