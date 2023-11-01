All articles tagged: Service members
Article type: About
Welcome to VA. Whether you transitioned out of service recently or decades ago—or you’re the family member or caregiver of a Veteran—we can help you find and apply for the benefit...
Article type: About
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, you may be eligible to get vaccines through a VA facility or 1 of nearly 65,000 in-network community pharmacies or urgent care providers. Keep reading to l...
Article type: Step-by-step
If you’re a service member filing a disability compensation claim online through the Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) program, you must submit a Separation Health Assessment - Part A Self-A...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
If you’re a Veteran or active-duty service member with a VA-guaranteed home loan and you’re facing foreclosure, the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program may help you keep y...