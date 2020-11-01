 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

All articles tagged: Sign in

Showing 1 - 8 of 8 articles tagged "Sign in"

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    DS Logon FAQs

    You can sign in to VA.gov and other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites with a DS Logon account. Read below to learn more about this secure identity credential, the difference between a...

  • Article type: About

    Get a Premium My HealtheVet account

    My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a&#...

  • Article type: Step-by-step

    How to get a Premium DS Logon account online

    Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and other websites with one username and password. R...

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Managing your VA.gov profile

    Find out how to get help updating the personal or military information that appears in your VA.gov profile.

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    My HealtheVet FAQs

    Get answers to questions you may have about your My HealtheVet account.

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Privacy and security on VA.gov

    Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity pro...

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Signing in to VA.gov

    Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online. 

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Verifying your identity on VA.gov

    If you have an existing My HealtheVet or DS Logon account, you won’t need to verify your identity again when you sign in to VA.gov. If you don’t have one of these accounts, we’ll ...

1