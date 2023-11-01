All articles tagged: Sign in
Showing 1 - 10 of 29 articles tagged "Sign in"
- Article type: Question and answer
No. Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk. You can get help with resetting your ID.me...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can delete your ID.me or Login.gov account on the account provider’s website. Deleting your sign-in account won’t delete any information in your VA records. You just won’t be able to use that...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. But you’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA). For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you ...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can verify your identity in person for your Login.gov account. Login.gov offers in-person identity verification at participating United States Postal Service (USPS) locations. You can choose ...
- Article type: About
A partir de 2025, deberá utilizar una cuenta de Login.gov o ID.me para iniciar sesión en todos los sitios web y aplicaciones de VA, incluidos VA.gov, el sitio web My HealtheVet y la aplicación móvil d...
- Article type: About
You’ll need to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in to all VA websites and apps—like VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. Keep reading to learn about creating a verified ID.me or...
- Article type: Question and answer
If your address is outside the U.S., you can use ID.me to verify your identity. On the screen where you choose a verification option, select I don’t live in the US . You’ll need to show your identi...
- Article type: Question and answer
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information: Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you fi...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow these steps to create your Login.gov account. With an identity-verified Login.gov account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including VA.gov a...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow these steps to create your ID.me account through VA.gov. With an identity-verified ID.me account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including V...