All articles tagged: Sign in

Article type: Multiple FAQs
DS Logon FAQs
You can sign in to VA.gov and other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites with a DS Logon account. Read below to learn more about this secure identity credential, the difference between a...
Article type: About
Get a Premium My HealtheVet account
My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a&#...
Article type: Step-by-step
How to get a Premium DS Logon account online
Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and other websites with one username and password. R...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Managing your VA.gov profile
Find out how to get help updating the personal or military information that appears in your VA.gov profile.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
My HealtheVet FAQs
Get answers to questions you may have about your My HealtheVet account.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Privacy and security on VA.gov
Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity pro...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Signing in to VA.gov
Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online.
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Verifying your identity on VA.gov
If you have an existing My HealtheVet or DS Logon account, you won’t need to verify your identity again when you sign in to VA.gov. If you don’t have one of these accounts, we’ll ...