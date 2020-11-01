All articles in: VA account and profile
Showing 1 - 10 of 15 articles in "VA account and profile"
Article type: About
Change your address on file with VA
You can change your address in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your address in their own separate records, so you’ll need to contact the...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Connected apps FAQs
Get answers to common questions about third-party connected websites and applications. These apps aren’t created by VA, but you can connect them to your profile and they’ll have access t...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
DS Logon FAQs
You can sign in to VA.gov and other Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense websites with a DS Logon account. Read below to learn more about this secure identity credential, the difference between a...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Direct deposit for your VA benefit payments
Learn about getting your VA benefit payments through direct deposit. If you don’t already have a bank account, the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) can connect you with a bank...
Article type: About
Get a Premium My HealtheVet account
My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online. Read below to learn how to upgrade to a&#...
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change direct deposit information for VA disability or pension
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability or pension benefit payments. We'll show you how to sign in and make changes online.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change direct deposit information for VA education benefits
Follow our step-by-step instructions for making changes to your VA direct deposit information for education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in to eBenefits and where to u...
Article type: Step-by-step
How to change your address in your VA.gov profile
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.
Article type: Step-by-step
How to get a Premium DS Logon account online
Premium DS Logon is a secure identity credential that Veterans and service members can use to sign in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and other websites with one username and password. R...
Article type: Multiple FAQs
Managing your VA.gov profile
Find out how to get help updating the personal or military information that appears in your VA.gov profile.