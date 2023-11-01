All articles in: VA account and profile
Showing 1 - 10 of 37 articles in "VA account and profile"
- Article type: Question and answer
No. Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk. You can get help with resetting your ID.me...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can delete your ID.me or Login.gov account on the account provider’s website. Deleting your sign-in account won’t delete any information in your VA records. You just won’t be able to use that...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. But you’ll need to use alternate methods to verify your identity and add multifactor authentication (MFA). For Login.gov: You can verify your identity at a participating U.S. post office. If you ...
- Article type: Question and answer
Yes. You can verify your identity in person for your Login.gov account. Login.gov offers in-person identity verification at participating United States Postal Service (USPS) locations. You can choose ...
- Article type: About
You can change your address in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your address in their own separate records, so you’ll need to contact them directly. ...
- Article type: Multiple FAQs
Get answers to common questions about third-party connected websites and applications. These apps aren’t created by VA, but you can connect them to your profile and they’ll have access to your persona...
- Article type: About
A partir de 2025, deberá utilizar una cuenta de Login.gov o ID.me para iniciar sesión en todos los sitios web y aplicaciones de VA, incluidos VA.gov, el sitio web My HealtheVet y la aplicación móvil d...
- Article type: About
You’ll need to use an ID.me or Login.gov account to sign in to all VA websites and apps—like VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. Keep reading to learn about creating a verified ID.me or...
- Article type: About
You can add or change your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile for certain VA benefits and services. But some departments keep your information in their own separate systems, so you’ll n...
- Article type: Question and answer
If your address is outside the U.S., you can use ID.me to verify your identity. On the screen where you choose a verification option, select I don’t live in the US . You’ll need to show your identi...