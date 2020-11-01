All articles in: VA account and profile

 Skip to Content
  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    My HealtheVet FAQs

    Get answers to questions you may have about your My HealtheVet account.

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Privacy and security on VA.gov

    Read about the strict security policies and practices we follow to make sure that your personal information is safe and protected. And learn about ID.me, our trusted VA partner for online identity pro...

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Signing in to VA.gov

    Get answers to your questions about signing in to VA.gov to manage your benefits and services online. 

  • Article type: Multiple FAQs

    Verifying your identity on VA.gov

    If you have an existing My HealtheVet or DS Logon account, you won’t need to verify your identity again when you sign in to VA.gov. If you don’t have one of these accounts, we’ll ...

  • Article type: Question and answer

    What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?

    The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can us...

