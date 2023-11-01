All articles in: VA account and profile
Showing 11 - 20 of 37 articles in "VA account and profile"
- Article type: Question and answer
You’ll need to call the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) support office. They’ll tell you what documents to provide and what to do next. Call the DMDC at 800-538-9552 . They’re open Monday throug...
- Article type: Question and answer
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information: Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you fi...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your VA direct deposit information for VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefit payments. We’ll show you how to sign in and make chan...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow our step-by-step instructions for changing your address in your VA.gov profile. We’ll show you how to sign in, go to your profile, and update your address.
- Article type: About
If you’re a Veteran, spouse, dependent, or caregiver and you get VA health care or direct benefit payments, you’ll need to tell us if you have a legal name change so we can change your name on file wi...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow these steps to create your Login.gov account. With an identity-verified Login.gov account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including VA.gov a...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Follow these steps to create your ID.me account through VA.gov. With an identity-verified ID.me account, you can manage your VA health care and benefits online through VA websites and apps—including V...
- Article type: About
If you’re not getting text messages from us, you may have opted out in the past. To start getting messages again, you’ll need to send us a text message from your phone.
- Article type: Step-by-step
Identity verification helps us protect all Veterans’ information and prevent scammers from stealing your benefits. After you verify once, you won’t need to verify again unless you lose access to your ...
- Article type: Step-by-step
Identity verification helps us protect all Veterans’ identities and prevent scammers from stealing your benefits. After you verify, you won’t need to verify again—unless you lose access to your accoun...