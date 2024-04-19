VA accredited representative FAQs

If you entered into a fee agreement with an accredited attorney or claims agent and you discharge them or they withdraw from the case before benefits are awarded, we urge you to review your agreement and discuss their contributions to the case at the time of their discharge or withdrawal.

In some cases, typically when only a small amount of work has been done on the case, the accredited attorney or claims agent will waive their eligibility for fees at that time. If they don’t, and you receive a favorable decision on your claim, the accredited attorney or claims agent may be determined eligible to receive the total amount stated in your fee agreement. If you disagree that they should receive that amount, you may request that the Office of General Counsel review the fee to make sure it is fair, but you must act quickly.

Learn how to challenge a fee (PDF)