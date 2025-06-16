VA claim exam (C&P exam)

If you need to reschedule your exam, tell the VA medical center or contractor at least 48 hours in advance. Rescheduling your exam may delay your claim.

To reschedule, call the number on your appointment letter:

For Loyal Source Government Services (LSGS), call (TTY: 711). Caller ID will show “Loyal Source.”

(TTY: 711). Caller ID will show “Loyal Source.” For OptumServe Health Services (OSHS), call . Caller ID will show “VA EXAM-Optum.”

. Caller ID will show “VA EXAM-Optum.” For Leidos QTC Health Services (QTC), call . Caller ID will show “VA EXAM-QTC.”

. Caller ID will show “VA EXAM-QTC.” For Veterans Evaluation Services (VES), call . If you’re outside the continental U.S., call +1- . Caller ID will show “VA EXAM-VES.”

Or call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

We may ask you to provide certain personal information and identification (ID). This process helps us make sure that the person we’re communicating with is really you—and not someone pretending to be you.

Note: If your exam is with a contractor, you can only reschedule once per exam. The new appointment must be within 5 days of the original appointment. If you’re not available during those 5 days, tell the contractor. Then call us at and we’ll start the process again when you’re available.