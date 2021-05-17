VA COVID-19 debt relief options for Veterans and dependents

On April 1, 2020, we paused collection on all new VA benefit debt. We also offered a pause on collection for debts created before April 1, 2020, and are offering repayment plans.

We've now extended this debt relief through September 30, 2021. Our goal is to do to all we can to help Veterans and their families get through this COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading to learn about your debt relief options during this time.