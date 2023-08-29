VA health care income limits

Each year, we publish our current annual income limits for VA health care. These limits may affect your VA health care eligibility and costs.

Some Veterans are eligible for free care for non-service-connected conditions based on their VA disability rating, pension payments, or other factors (like receiving the Medal of Honor). If you’re not eligible based on these factors, you may still be eligible if your income falls below our current income limits.

Income limits change each year and depend on these factors: