VA tier 1 copay medication list

Review our list of tier 1 medications for the 2023 calendar year (January 1 to December 31). Tier 1 medications are preferred generic prescription medicines. These medicines have lower copays than medicines in tiers 2 and 3.

Arthritis and pain 

  • Aspirin buffered tablet
  • Aspirin chewable tablet
  • Aspirin enteric coated tablet
  • Allopurinol tablet
  • Celecoxib capsule
  • Diclofenac tablet
  • Ibuprofen tablet
  • Meloxicam tablet
  • Naproxen tablet

Blood thinners and platelet inhibitors

  • Clopidogrel Bisulfate tablet
  • Warfarin Sodium tablet

Cholesterol 

  • Atorvastatin tablet
  • Ezetimibe tablet
  • Fenofibrate capsule or tablet
  • Pravastatin tablet
  • Rosuvastatin CA tablet
  • Simvastatin tablet

Dementia 

  • Donepezil tablet

Diabetes

  • Glimepiride tablet
  • Glipizide tablet
  • Metformin HCL tablet
  • Metformin HCL 24HR (SA) tablet
  • Pioglitazone HCL tablet

Electrolyte supplement

  • Potassium SA tablet
  • Potassium SA dispersible tablet

Gastrointestinal health

  • Famotidine tablet
  • Omeprazole EC capsule
  • Pantoprazole Sodium capsule
  • Psyllium Mucilloid

Glaucoma and eye care

  • Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium solution
  • Diclofenac solution
  • Dorzolamide 2% or Timolol 0.5% solution
  • Latanoprost 0.005% solution
  • PEG-400 0.4% Polyethylene Glycol 0.3% solution

Heart health and blood pressure

  • Amiodarone tablet
  • Amlodipine tablet
  • Aspirin (go to the arthritis and pain section)
  • Atenolol tablet
  • Carvedilol tablet
  • Chlorthalidone tablet
  • Clonidine tablet
  • Diltiazem 24HR capsule
  • Diltiazem HCL tablet
  • Furosemide tablet
  • Hydralazine HCL tablet
  • Hydrochlorothiazide tablet or capsule
  • Hydrochlorothiazide or Lisinopril tablet
  • Hydrochlorothiazide or Triamterene tablet or capsule
  • Isosorbide Mononitrate SA tablet
  • Lisinopril tablet
  • Losartan tablet
  • Metoprolol Succinate SA tablet
  • Metoprolol Tartrate tablet
  • Nifedipine SA capsule
  • Nitroglycerin sublingual tablet
  • Prazosin HCL capsule
  • Propranolol HCL tablet
  • Spironolactone tablet

Mental health

  • Amitriptyline HCL tablet
  • Buspirone HCL tablet
  • Bupropion HCL tablet
  • Bupropion HCL SA (12HR-SR) tablet
  • Bupropion HCL SA (24HR-XL) tablet
  • Citalopram Hydrobromide tablet
  • Duloxetine HCL EC capsule
  • Fluoxetine tablet or capsule
  • Mirtazapine tablet
  • Paroxetine tablet
  • Sertraline HCL tablet
  • Trazodone tablet
  • Venlafaxine HCL IR tablet
  • Venlafaxine HCL SA capsule

Neurologic disorders

  • Ropinirole tablet

Respiratory conditions

  • Montelukast NA tablet

Seizures

  • Gabapentin capsule
  • Lamotrigine tablet
  • Topiramate tablet

Thyroid conditions

  • Levothyroxine Sodium tablet

Urologic (bladder and prostate) health

  • Alfuzosin tablet
  • Doxazosin Mesylate tablet
  • Finasteride tablet
  • Oxybutynin Chloride IR tablet
  • Oxybutynin Chloride SA tablet
  • Sildenafil tablet
  • Tadalafil tablet
  • Tamsulosin HCL capsule
  • Terazosin HCL capsule
