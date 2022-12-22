VA tier 1 copay medication list
Review our list of tier 1 medications for the 2023 calendar year (January 1 to December 31). Tier 1 medications are preferred generic prescription medicines. These medicines have lower copays than medicines in tiers 2 and 3.
Arthritis and pain
- Aspirin buffered tablet
- Aspirin chewable tablet
- Aspirin enteric coated tablet
- Allopurinol tablet
- Celecoxib capsule
- Diclofenac tablet
- Ibuprofen tablet
- Meloxicam tablet
- Naproxen tablet
Blood thinners and platelet inhibitors
- Clopidogrel Bisulfate tablet
- Warfarin Sodium tablet
Cholesterol
- Atorvastatin tablet
- Ezetimibe tablet
- Fenofibrate capsule or tablet
- Pravastatin tablet
- Rosuvastatin CA tablet
- Simvastatin tablet
Dementia
- Donepezil tablet
Diabetes
- Glimepiride tablet
- Glipizide tablet
- Metformin HCL tablet
- Metformin HCL 24HR (SA) tablet
- Pioglitazone HCL tablet
Electrolyte supplement
- Potassium SA tablet
- Potassium SA dispersible tablet
Gastrointestinal health
- Famotidine tablet
- Omeprazole EC capsule
- Pantoprazole Sodium capsule
- Psyllium Mucilloid
Glaucoma and eye care
- Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium solution
- Diclofenac solution
- Dorzolamide 2% or Timolol 0.5% solution
- Latanoprost 0.005% solution
- PEG-400 0.4% Polyethylene Glycol 0.3% solution
Heart health and blood pressure
- Amiodarone tablet
- Amlodipine tablet
- Aspirin (go to the arthritis and pain section)
- Atenolol tablet
- Carvedilol tablet
- Chlorthalidone tablet
- Clonidine tablet
- Diltiazem 24HR capsule
- Diltiazem HCL tablet
- Furosemide tablet
- Hydralazine HCL tablet
- Hydrochlorothiazide tablet or capsule
- Hydrochlorothiazide or Lisinopril tablet
- Hydrochlorothiazide or Triamterene tablet or capsule
- Isosorbide Mononitrate SA tablet
- Lisinopril tablet
- Losartan tablet
- Metoprolol Succinate SA tablet
- Metoprolol Tartrate tablet
- Nifedipine SA capsule
- Nitroglycerin sublingual tablet
- Prazosin HCL capsule
- Propranolol HCL tablet
- Spironolactone tablet
Mental health
- Amitriptyline HCL tablet
- Buspirone HCL tablet
- Bupropion HCL tablet
- Bupropion HCL SA (12HR-SR) tablet
- Bupropion HCL SA (24HR-XL) tablet
- Citalopram Hydrobromide tablet
- Duloxetine HCL EC capsule
- Fluoxetine tablet or capsule
- Mirtazapine tablet
- Paroxetine tablet
- Sertraline HCL tablet
- Trazodone tablet
- Venlafaxine HCL IR tablet
- Venlafaxine HCL SA capsule
Neurologic disorders
- Ropinirole tablet
Respiratory conditions
- Montelukast NA tablet
Seizures
- Gabapentin capsule
- Lamotrigine tablet
- Topiramate tablet
Thyroid conditions
- Levothyroxine Sodium tablet
Urologic (bladder and prostate) health
- Alfuzosin tablet
- Doxazosin Mesylate tablet
- Finasteride tablet
- Oxybutynin Chloride IR tablet
- Oxybutynin Chloride SA tablet
- Sildenafil tablet
- Tadalafil tablet
- Tamsulosin HCL capsule
- Terazosin HCL capsule