VALife FAQs

You can cancel your policy at any time.

If you cancel your policy within 31 days of enrolling, you’ll get a full refund of the premiums you paid.

If you cancel your policy after 31 days of enrolling but before your 2-year waiting period ends, you won’t receive a refund or cash value.

If you cancel your policy after 2 years and you’ve paid all required premiums, you can receive your policy’s cash value or use it for extended term insurance.

Note: If you decide to get VALife again, you’ll need to apply for a new policy and complete a new 2-year waiting period before your full coverage takes effect.