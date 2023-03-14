Verify school enrollment for DEA benefits
If you’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, you’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to keep getting Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out how to verify your enrollment for the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).
Do I need to verify my enrollment for DEA?
You’ll need to verify your enrollment if both of these are true for you:
- You’re getting DEA benefits, and
- You’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, like HVAC repair, truck driving, or emergency medical technician (EMT) training
Note: If you get DEA benefits and you’re enrolled in a college degree program, you don’t need to verify your enrollment.
How do I verify my enrollment for DEA?
You can verify your enrollment in 1 of these 3 ways:
Online
Fill out a Student Verification of Enrollment (VA Form 22-8979).
Get VA Form 22-8979 to download
Send us your completed form through Ask VA.
By mail
Fill out a Student Verification of Enrollment (VA Form 22-8979).
Get VA Form 22-8979 to download
Mail your completed form to one of these addresses according to where your school is.
- If you live in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the Trust Territories, or one of these states:
Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 8888
Muskogee, OK 74402-8888
- If you live in a foreign country, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, or one of these states:
Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming
Department of Veterans Affairs
PO Box 4616
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616
By phone
Call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). Then, select 1 to verify your enrollment. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.