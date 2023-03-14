Skip to Content
Verify school enrollment for DEA benefits

If you’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, you’ll need to verify your enrollment every month to keep getting Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) benefits. Keep reading on this page to find out how to verify your enrollment for the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).

Do I need to verify my enrollment for DEA?

You’ll need to verify your enrollment if both of these are true for you: 

  • You’re getting DEA benefits, and 
  • You’re enrolled in a non-college degree program, like HVAC repair, truck driving, or emergency medical technician (EMT) training

Note: If you get DEA benefits and you’re enrolled in a college degree program, you don’t need to verify your enrollment.

How do I verify my enrollment for DEA?

You can verify your enrollment in 1 of these 3 ways:

Online

Fill out a Student Verification of Enrollment (VA Form 22-8979).

Get VA Form 22-8979 to download

Send us your completed form through Ask VA. 

Sign in to Ask VA

By mail 

Fill out a Student Verification of Enrollment (VA Form 22-8979).

Get VA Form 22-8979 to download

Mail your completed form to one of these addresses according to where your school is.  

  • If you live in the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the Trust Territories, or one of these states:

    Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington

Department of Veterans Affairs 
PO Box 8888
Muskogee, OK 74402-8888

  • If you live in a foreign country, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, or one of these states:

    Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Department of Veterans Affairs 
PO Box 4616 
Buffalo, NY 14240-4616

By phone 

Call us at 888-442-4551 (TTY: 711). Then, select 1 to verify your enrollment. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

