Verifying your identity on VA.gov

If you can’t verify your identity online or do it in person at a VA regional office, you may be able to verify your identity by phone as part of the process of getting a Premium DS Logon account. You can then use this account to sign in to VA.gov without having to verify your identity online.

You can only use this method to verify your identity if you’ve received a VA direct deposit payment by Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT), like a disability compensation or pension payment.

Call us at 800-827-1000. When you’re prompted to give a reason for your call, say, “eBenefits.”

You’ll need this information:

Your full name (the last name you used while in service may be different from what’s provided)

Your Social Security number

Your checking or savings account number

The dollar amount of your most recent EFT

Note: If you have power of attorney and are upgrading someone else's DS Logon account, you can verify their identity by phone if they’ve received a VA direct deposit payment.