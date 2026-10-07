Verifying your identity on VA.gov
Identity verification is a one-time process that helps us make sure that the person creating your account is really you—and not someone pretending to be you. During this process, the account provider (ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR) will ask you to provide certain personal information and identification (ID). Learn about when and how to verify your identity.
How do I verify my identity online with ID.me or Login.gov?
Here’s what you’ll need for ID.me or Login.gov accounts:
- Your username (your email address) and password, and
- Access to the method you set up for multifactor authentication (MFA), like your mobile or landline phone or authentication app, and
- A smartphone or tablet with a camera (for ID.me, you can also use a computer to upload images), and
- Your Social Security number, and
- A U.S. phone number with a plan in your name (if you have one), and
- An identification (ID) document that meets the sign-in provider’s requirements
Here are the requirements for ID documents:
- ID.me requires a valid, unexpired U.S. driver’s license, state ID, passport, or passport card for the self-service option. You may be able to verify with other documents in a video call or in person.
- Login.gov requires a valid, unexpired U.S. driver’s license or other state-issued ID.
Learn how to verify your identity for your ID.me account
Learn how to verify your identity for your Login.gov account
How do I verify my identity online with CLEAR?
Here’s what you’ll need for a CLEAR account:
- A smartphone with a front-facing camera and updated software, and
- Your Social Security number, and
- A valid, unexpired government ID
Can I verify my identity in person for my Login.gov account?
Yes. You can verify your identity in person for your Login.gov account.
Login.gov offers in-person identity verification at participating United States Postal Service (USPS) locations. You can choose this option from the start. Or, you may also have the option to verify your identity in person if you tried to verify online but couldn’t upload a photo of your ID.
When you go to the post office, be sure to tell the staff member that you received an email telling you to get your barcode scanned at this location to verify your identity. If the staff member doesn’t know how to proceed, ask for a supervisor to help you.
Learn more about verifying your identity in person on the Login.gov website
Note: You can also now verify your identity in person for your ID.me account.
Learn how to book an in-person verification appointment on the ID.me website
Can I verify my identity in person with ID.me?
Yes. ID.me offers in-person verification at participating locations of The UPS Store.
Here’s what to do:
- Create your ID.me account for VA
- Sign back in to VA.gov with your ID.me account to start the verification process online
- On the screen that asks you to choose how you want to verify, choose the option to verify in person at a participating location of The UPS Store
- Follow the process to book an appointment
- Bring the QR code ID.me gives you plus 2 to 3 ID documents to your appointment at The UPS Store to complete the process
Get step-by-step instructions for how to create your ID.me account
Learn how to book an in-person verification appointment on the ID.me website
How can I verify my identity on VA.gov if I live outside the U.S.?
If your address is outside the U.S., you can use ID.me or CLEAR to verify your identity.
Learn what government-issued IDs CLEAR accepts on the CLEAR website
For ID.me, on the screen where you choose a verification option, select I don’t live in the US. You’ll need to show your identity documents on a video call with an ID.me representative.
Learn more about verifying your identity if you live outside the U.S. on the ID.me website
Play the YouTube video on how to verify your identity while living outside the U.S.
Make sure to have your identification documents ready.
Learn about primary and secondary identification documents on the ID.me website
Note: If you don’t have a U.S. Social Security number, you’ll need to verify with ID.me. You'll need to show a valid U.S. passport as 1 of your identity documents.
Other common questions about verifying your identity
Identity verification is a one-time process that we ask you to complete for your ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR account. The process often takes about 10 minutes.
During this process, the account provider (ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR) will ask you to provide certain personal information and identification (ID). This process helps us make sure that the person creating your account is really you—and not someone pretending to be you.
Identity verification is about protecting you from scammers who may try to set up an account in your name to access your information and benefits.
After you verify your identity, you won’t have to do it again for that account unless you lose access to your account’s multifactor authentication method or need to recreate your account. In the future, we may ask you to help us reverify your identity once every several years for added protection.
We know that uploading a photo of your ID for verification can sometimes be difficult. These tips from ID.me, Login.gov, and CLEAR may help.
- For ID.me: Get tips for taking photos of your documents on the ID.me website
- For Login.gov: Get tips for how to add images of your ID on the Login.gov website
- For CLEAR accounts: Get tips for how to add images of your ID on the CLEAR website
For Login.gov, you may also have the option to verify your identity in person if you tried to verify online but couldn’t upload a photo of your ID.
Learn more about verifying your identity in person on the Login.gov website
Yes.
If you don’t have a U.S. phone number, select Get a code via mail instead on the screen that asks for your phone number.
You’ll have to wait to receive a letter in the mail with the code. Then you can follow the instructions to enter the code and complete the process.
You’ll need a computer or tablet with an internet connection to verify your identity.
Learn more about verifying your identity on the ID.me website
We can help guide you to fix some common issues as you create your account and verify your identity.
Get support for common sign-in issues
Or you can get more help on each account provider’s website.
Get help on the Login.gov website
Common questions about multifactor authentication
Multifactor authentication is an extra layer of protection on your sign-in account. It helps make sure that it’s you trying to use your account—and not someone pretending to be you. It’s also called 2-factor authentication or MFA.
Each time you sign in to a VA website or app, you’ll use MFA to confirm you’re you. You’ll do this using a device that only you should have, such as your mobile phone.
You’ll get a unique code through a method of your choice. Options may include an app like Google Authenticator, security key, text message, phone call, or backup codes. You’ll enter the code to use your account. Login.gov may offer other options like face or touch unlock to sign in securely and privately. CLEAR offers passkeys as an MFA method.
This way, even if someone were to guess or steal your username and password, they can’t access your account.
Play our YouTube video on multifactor authentication
Learn about MFA methods on the ID.me website
Identity verification and multifactor authentication work together to protect your identity and personal information:
- Identity verification is a one-time process. You complete this process when you first set up your sign-in account. To verify your identity, you provide certain personal information and identification (ID). Identity verification helps us make sure only you can create your sign-in account—and no scammer can create one in your name.
- Multifactor authentication (MFA) is an extra layer of protection that’s part of the process of signing in to use your account. When you first set up your account, you set up your choice of MFA method (like an authenticator app) on a device only you have access to. Then, you use that method to provide a specific code we send you each time you sign in. Multifactor authentication helps us make sure only you can use your sign-in account to access and manage your benefits and health care.