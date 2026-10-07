Verifying your identity on VA.gov

Yes. You can verify your identity in person for your Login.gov account.

Login.gov offers in-person identity verification at participating United States Postal Service (USPS) locations. You can choose this option from the start. Or, you may also have the option to verify your identity in person if you tried to verify online but couldn’t upload a photo of your ID.

When you go to the post office, be sure to tell the staff member that you received an email telling you to get your barcode scanned at this location to verify your identity. If the staff member doesn’t know how to proceed, ask for a supervisor to help you.

Learn more about verifying your identity in person on the Login.gov website

Note: You can also now verify your identity in person for your ID.me account.

Learn how to book an in-person verification appointment on the ID.me website