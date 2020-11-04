Veteran Identification Card (VIC) FAQs
You may already have an identification card that you can use to show you’re a Veteran. But if you don’t, you can apply for a VIC to get discounts offered to Veterans.
What’s a VIC?
A VIC is a photo ID you can use to get discounts offered to Veterans at many restaurants, hotels, stores, and other businesses.
Do I need a VIC if I already have a different kind of Veteran ID?
If you already have a Department of Defense Identification Card or a Veteran Health Identification Card, you don’t need a VIC. There are many types of identification cards you can use to show you’re a Veteran. You only need to have one of them for this purpose. Learn more about the types of Veteran ID cards.
How do I get a VIC?
Are members of the Reserves and National Guard eligible for a VIC?
You may be eligible for a VIC if you served in the Reserves or National Guard and received an honorable or general discharge (under honorable conditions). Learn more about eligibility and how to apply for a VIC.
Do I have to pay for a VIC?
No, you don't have to pay for a VIC. It’s free.
Will a VIC allow me to access military bases or installations?
No, you can’t use your VIC to access military posts or installations.