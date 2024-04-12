Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program FAQs

VASP is a last-resort option for keeping your home when your loan servicer has determined that no other option can help you avoid foreclosure. The other options that the servicer will consider first are repayment plans, special forbearances, or loan modifications. They’ll review the required criteria for VASP to determine if your loan qualifies. Tell your servicer right away if your financial situation changes.

Your loan servicer will tell you if you can use the VASP program to avoid foreclosure on your home. This isn’t a program that you apply for yourself.