Waivers for VA benefit debt

Yes. Here's what to know about waiver time limits.

Time limit to avoid late fees, interest, or other collection actions while we make our decision

We'll stop collection while we make our decision if you request a waiver within a certain time. This is how many days you have from when you receive your first debt letter:

30 days for education debts

for education debts 90 days for other types of debt

If we receive your request after the time limit, we won't stop collection while we make our decision.

Time limit for considering waiver requests

We can only consider waiver requests within a certain time. This is how many days you have from when you receive your first debt letter:

180 days for education, disability compensation, or pension benefit debt

for education, disability compensation, or pension benefit debt 1 year for home loan debt

By law, we must deny waiver requests received after these time limits. We'll explain your right to appeal in the denial letter.

Note: Need a waiver for VA health care copays? Learn how to request copay financial hardship assistance