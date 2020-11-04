 Skip to Content
What if I don’t have a bank account, but I want to use direct deposit?

The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can use direct deposit. 

To get started, call one of the participating banks or credit unions listed on the VBBP website. Be sure to mention the Veterans Benefits Banking Program. They can help you set up a bank account for direct deposit.

Set up a bank account for direct deposit
