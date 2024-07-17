Skip to Content

What should I bring to my health care appointments?

Bring your health insurance cards and Veteran Health Identification Card.  

Bring an updated list of all the medications you’re taking, including any of these: 

  • Prescriptions from any provider  
  • Over-the-counter medications (like antacids) 
  • Vitamins, supplements, and herbal remedies 
  • Medications you get in a clinic or as a sample 

For each medication, include this information: 

  • The name 
  • Why you take it 
  • How often, how much, and how you take it (like a pill or injection) 
  • Who prescribed it (if it’s a prescription medication) 

Bring anything that might help your health care team work with you to make treatment decisions: 

  • Changes in the medications you’re taking or how you’re taking them 
  • Problems, questions, or concerns with your medications 
  • Allergies or reactions to your current or past medications 
  • Care you receive from other providers 

You may need to take other steps to prepare for certain appointments, like video appointments. You’ll find these instructions in your appointment details. 

