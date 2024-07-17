What should I bring to my health care appointments?

Bring your health insurance cards and Veteran Health Identification Card.

Bring an updated list of all the medications you’re taking, including any of these:

Prescriptions from any provider

Over-the-counter medications (like antacids)

Vitamins, supplements, and herbal remedies

Medications you get in a clinic or as a sample

For each medication, include this information:

The name

Why you take it

How often, how much, and how you take it (like a pill or injection)

Who prescribed it (if it’s a prescription medication)

Bring anything that might help your health care team work with you to make treatment decisions:

Changes in the medications you’re taking or how you’re taking them

Problems, questions, or concerns with your medications

Allergies or reactions to your current or past medications

Care you receive from other providers

You may need to take other steps to prepare for certain appointments, like video appointments. You’ll find these instructions in your appointment details.