What should I do if I got a letter about suspended pension debt?

In June 2022, we fixed a data problem at VA related to a Social Security Administration (SSA) income verification match program. Using the corrected data, we found that some Veterans and survivors had VA debt from pension overpayments.

In March 2024, we decided not to collect pension debts related to this June 2022 income verification match.

If you got a letter from us about your pension debt being suspended for review, we’ll send you another letter with your updated balance. Here’s what to do: