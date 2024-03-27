What should I do if I got a letter about suspended pension debt?
In June 2022, we fixed a data problem at VA related to a Social Security Administration (SSA) income verification match program. Using the corrected data, we found that some Veterans and survivors had VA debt from pension overpayments.
In March 2024, we decided not to collect pension debts related to this June 2022 income verification match.
If you got a letter from us about your pension debt being suspended for review, we’ll send you another letter with your updated balance. Here’s what to do:
- If your balance is now zero, you don’t need to do anything.
- If you have a remaining balance, call us at 800-827-0648 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll help you learn about your options for debt relief.
- If you already made payments on this pension debt, we’ll refund your payments. You don’t need to do anything to get the refund.