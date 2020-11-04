What your claim status means
Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Read below to learn about the terms we use for each stage of the process.
|Claim status
|What it means
|Claim received
|What it means
|We received your claim, but it hasn’t been assigned to a reviewer yet.
|Initial review
|We assigned your claim to a reviewer, who will determine if we need any more information from you.
|Evidence gathering, review, and decision
|We’re getting evidence from you, your health care providers, governmental agencies, and other sources. We’ll review the evidence and make a decision.
|Preparation for notification
|We’ve made a decision on your claim, and we’re getting your decision letter ready to mail.
|Complete
|We’ve sent you a decision letter by U.S. mail with details about how we made the decision on your claim.