 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

What your claim status means

Your claim status tells you where your claim is in the review process. Read below to learn about the terms we use for each stage of the process.

Check your VA claim status Sign in or create an account
Claim status What it means
Claim status Claim received  What it means We received your claim, but it hasn’t been assigned to a reviewer yet. 
Claim status Initial review  What it means We assigned your claim to a reviewer, who will determine if we need any more information from you.
Claim status Evidence gathering, review, and decision What it means We’re getting evidence from you, your health care providers, governmental agencies, and other sources. We’ll review the evidence and make a decision. 
Claim status Preparation for notification What it means We’ve made a decision on your claim, and we’re getting your decision letter ready to mail.
Claim status Complete What it means We’ve sent you a decision letter by U.S. mail with details about how we made the decision on your claim.
Tags
Claims and appeals status All Veterans

Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

Need more help?

Last updated: