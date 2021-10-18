What’s a Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC) and how do I get one?

Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a card you get when you’re enrolled in VA health care. You’ll use your card to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers.

This secure ID card keeps your personal information safe while giving us the information we need to access your VA health record.

You may also use this card to get Veteran discounts at many stores, businesses, and restaurants. If you have a VHIC, you don’t need to request another type of photo ID card to prove you’re a Veteran or to get retail or business discounts.

Note: You can’t use your VHIC as a credit card or insurance card. You can’t use the card to pay copays or authorize care at non-VA health facilities.