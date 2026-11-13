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What’s a Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC) and how do I get one?

Your Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a card you get when you’re enrolled in VA healthcare. You’ll use your card to check in to your appointments at VA medical centers.

This secure ID card keeps your personal information safe while giving us the information we need to access your VA health record. The VHIC is for VA healthcare identification and check-in purposes only. It expires 10 years after the date it’s issued.   

Note: The VHIC isn’t REAL ID compliant. And you can’t use your VHIC as a credit card or insurance card, to pay copayments, or to authorize care at non-VA health facilities.

You can request your VHIC online or in person at your nearest VA medical center.

Related information

VA benefits

  • File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Apply for VA healthcare, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

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Health benefits hotline:

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