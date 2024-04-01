Why is VA updating its online terms of use?

We continue to work to make it easier for you to access and manage your benefits and health care online.

One step in this work is to adopt a single terms of use for VA websites, applications, and other online services, including these:

VA.gov

My VA Health

My HealtheVet

VA: Health and Benefits mobile app

These new terms provide more detail about your rights and how we protect you and your information across all online services. As we change to these new terms, we’ll ask you to accept them when you sign in to manage your health care or benefits online. After you accept the new terms once, you won’t have to accept them again.



If you don’t accept the terms, you won’t be able to use our online services until you accept them. Your decision to decline the terms won’t affect your eligibility for VA health care and benefits in any way. You can still manage your VA health care and benefits without using online services. Have questions? Call us at 800-698-2411 and select 0 (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7.