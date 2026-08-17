Your intent to file a VA claim

You can start certain forms online to automatically notify us of your intent to file. Submitting an intent to file sets a potential start date for your benefits.

Sign in with an identity-verified account and start 1 of these forms online to reserve an earlier potential start date:

Disability compensation claim

Supplemental Claim for disability

Pension application (you must be signed in with a verified account)

Learn about verifying your identity on VA.gov

For these forms, you don’t need to call us or submit a separate intent to file form.

The automatic intent to file doesn’t apply to applications for DIC (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation) benefits or Supplemental Claims for benefits other than disability. You’ll need to submit a separate intent to file form.

Submit an intent to file online