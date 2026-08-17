Your intent to file a VA claim
Find out how to notify us of your intent to file a claim for VA disability, pension, or DIC benefits.
Information for accredited representatives: If you’re an accredited representative who helps Veterans and their dependents with benefit claims, the information you need is on a different page.
Use the VA Accredited Representative Portal
Use a verified account to reserve an earlier potential start date
You can start certain forms online to automatically notify us of your intent to file. Submitting an intent to file sets a potential start date for your benefits.
Sign in with an identity-verified account and start 1 of these forms online to reserve an earlier potential start date:
- Disability compensation claim
- Supplemental Claim for disability
- Pension application (you must be signed in with a verified account)
Learn about verifying your identity on VA.gov
For these forms, you don’t need to call us or submit a separate intent to file form.
The automatic intent to file doesn’t apply to applications for DIC (Dependency and Indemnity Compensation) benefits or Supplemental Claims for benefits other than disability. You’ll need to submit a separate intent to file form.
What’s an intent to file?
An intent to file sets a potential start date (or effective date) for your benefits. If you notify us of your intent to file and we approve your claim, you may be able to get retroactive payments. Retroactive payments are payments for the time between when we processed your intent to file and when we approved your claim.
You can notify us of your intent to file if you plan to file a claim or a Supplemental Claim for these types of benefits:
- Disability compensation
- Pension benefits
- Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
How do I notify VA of my intent to file?
You can submit an intent to file form online right now.
Submit an intent to file form online
You can also call us at
Or, notify us in person or by mail. If you want to submit by mail, download and fill out an Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC (VA Form 21-0966). Then mail your completed form to the address listed in the PDF.
Get VA Form 21-0966 to download
If you need help submitting your intent to file, work with an accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative.
How long do I have to file my claim after I notify VA of my intent?
After you notify us of your intent to file, you have 1 year to complete and file your claim.
After you file your completed claim, your intent to file will no longer be active. This means we won’t use that intent to file to determine the effective date for any other claims. But you can still add conditions that you want us to consider when we decide your claim. You can have only 1 active intent to file at a time.
Do I have to submit a separate intent to file for each benefit type?
Yes. If you submitted an intent to file for 1 type of claim (like disability compensation), and you plan to file a claim for another benefit type (like pension benefits), you must submit a new intent to file for the second benefit type.
Example:
You submit an intent to file for disability compensation on April 2. You then file a claim for disability compensation on July 15. This claim would have an effective date of April 2 for any benefits we award to you.
You submit a second intent to file for pension benefits on September 1. You then file a claim for pension benefits on November 30. This claim would have an effective date of September 1 for any benefits we award to you (the date of your first intent to file isn’t relevant to this second claim).