The VA Richmond Healthcare System provides you with exceptional care that improves the health and well-being of Veterans. Our teams work in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery, and continuous improvement.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in Virginia, serving a broad area that includes 52 cities and counties in central and southern Virginia as well as northern North Carolina. Our facilities include the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, and community-based outpatient clinics in Charlottesville, Emporia, and 2 locations in Fredericksburg. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Richmond health services page.

The VA Richmond Healthcare System is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6). VISN 6 includes medical centers in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury in North Carolina; and Hampton, Richmond, and Salem in Virginia; and 38 outpatient clinics in North Carolina and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 6

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Our research program draws from a panel of 37,000 patients to conduct Phase 1 through Phase 4 inpatient and outpatient studies. We have 70 investigators conducting more than 270 research studies. Major research areas include:

Cholesterol and lipid disorders

Chronic pain

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Diabetes

Dialysis

Deep vein thrombosis

Electrophysiology/arrhythmia

Erectile dysfunction

Heart failure

Hepatitis

Hypertension

Infectious disease

Inflammatory bowel disease/Crohn’s

Interventional cardiology

Oncology

Osteoporosis

Parkinson’s disease

Poly-trauma/traumatic brain injury

Spinal cord injury

Teaching and learning

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 62,450 Veterans in our service area.

We had 3,451 full-time employees.

The Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center has 399 beds and occupies 1.2 million square feet.

We performed the first heart transplants in the VA system.

Our research programs have a yearly budget of about $7 million.

Accreditation

The VA Richmond Healthcare System is accredited by:

Association for Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care

