Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS)

In June of 1944, the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) received its first Veteran patient. In March of 1946, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) took complete ownership of the Veterans hospital. To provide the best care using the latest developments in medical science for Veterans, VHA invested in a new building, that would provide more functionality to the Veterans and caregivers we serve. Since 1983, CVHCS has delivered high-quality health care from our state-of-the-art hospital to Veterans and their caregivers.

CVHCS consists of the McGuire VA Medical Center and five Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Fredericksburg (Southpoint and Spotsylvania County locations), Charlottesville, Emporia and Henrico, Virginia. The Central Virginia catchment area has an estimated population of 200,000 Veterans in 52 cities and counties covering 22,515 square miles. The majority of the medical center's patients live in the Richmond-Petersburg-Hopewell area or within a 100-mile radius.

The McGuire VA Medical Center spans 1.2 million square feet and with 349 operating beds that offer primary, secondary, and tertiary diagnostic and therapeutic health services, including:

Surgery

Neurology

Rehabilitation medicine

Transitional care

Oncology including radiation therapy

Acute and chronic spinal cord injury

Skilled nursing home care

Palliative care to a primarily adult and geriatric population

Primary and secondary levels of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care are provided along with a substance abuse rehabilitation program. The medical center serves as one of VHA’s five Polytrauma Rehabilitation Centers. The medical center is also designated as a Center of Excellence for epilepsy and headaches.

Although we have grown, our mission remains to provide for those in our community who have served our nation. In that spirit, we hope to provide Veterans and their caregivers with World Class Customer Service. We aim to be the best place to work for our more than 4,000 employees. And, we strive for excellence in innovation and health care delivery.