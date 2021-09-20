Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Richmond health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations in Virginia, serving a broad area that includes 52 cities and counties in central and southern Virginia as well as northern North Carolina.

Our facilities include the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, and community-based outpatient clinics in Charlottesville, Emporia, 2 locations in Fredericksburg, and Henrico.