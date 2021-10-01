Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates. Call 804-675-5545.

Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.

Patient Feedback Tools

We also have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.

Located on the 1st and 4th floor are boxes with "Tell the Director" forms nearby for comments, suggestions, or questions. The director personally reviews each submission.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Richmond health care bill online, by phone, by mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Automated Refill Line

An automated refill line is available for all Richmond VAMC patients. Please call one of the following numbers:

1-804-675-5010 (Richmond area)

1-800-784-8381

After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.

Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.

For Rx, Press 2, then wait for an answer.

To refill a Rx, Press 1, then wait for an answer.

Enter your 7 digit prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.

To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.

If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least ten days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.

Refills at Richmond VAMC Pharmacy

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Many prescriptions are filled by the Charleston Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Because of our patient workload, prescription refills or renewals must be mailed from the Charleston CMOP and the Chelmsford CMOP, and cannot be refilled at the Richmond VAMC outpatient pharmacy.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Richmond health care.

Mailing address

Richmond VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23249

Main phone numbers

Local: 804-675-5000

Toll-free: 800-784-8381

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711