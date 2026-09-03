Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Richmond Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates. Call
Alternatively, you may submit a query through the Ask VA portal, found here: Ask.VA.gov | Veteran Affairs.
Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients
After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.
Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.
Patient Feedback Tools
We also have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.
Located on the 1st and 4th floor are boxes with "Tell the Director" forms nearby for comments, suggestions, or questions. The director personally reviews each submission.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Richmond health care bill online, by phone, by mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Automated Refill Line
An automated refill line is available for all Richmond VAMC patients. Please call one of the following numbers:
- 1-
(Richmond area)
- 1-
- After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.
- Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- For Rx, Press 2, then wait for an answer.
- To refill a Rx, Press 1, then wait for an answer.
- Enter your 7 digit prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
- To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.
If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least ten days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.
Refills at Richmond VAMC Pharmacy
All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Many prescriptions are filled by the Charleston Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Because of our patient workload, prescription refills or renewals must be mailed from the Charleston CMOP and the Chelmsford CMOP, and cannot be refilled at the Richmond VAMC outpatient pharmacy.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Richmond health care.
Mailing address
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249
Main phone numbers
Local: 804-675-5000
Toll-free: 800-784-8381
To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711
Extensions
Dial the main number first, then enter the extension when prompted.
A-F
Acupuncture (Pain Clinic): 15330
Adaptive Sports Therapy: 16433 / 14683
Agent Cashier: 13331
Agent Orange (C & P): 14665
AIDS / HIV Coordinator: 15435
American Legion: 16081
American Red Cross: 1-
Amputee Care Support: 13030
Anesthesia PreOp: 13959
Anticoagulation Clinic: 15292
Aquatic Therapy: 15330
Audiology: 15254
Audiology - Speech Pathology: 11385
Barber Shop: 13496
Bariatric: 18804
Behavioral Health: 15411
Billing Office: Customer Service: 1-
Blind Rehab. Orientation Specialist (BROS): 12141
Blood Bank: 15523
Blood Lab: 14483
Blue Clinic: 1-
Bone Mineral Density Clinic: 15424
Burn Pit Exposure (C & P): 14665
Camp Lejeune Water (C & P): 14665
Cancer Center: 17832
Canteen: Cafeteria : 15133
Canteen: PX : 15133
Cardiology: 15419
Cath Lab: 15448
Chaplain Service: 12104
Chiropractor: 15330
Clothing Allowance: 15121
Colon Clinic: 15752
Colonoscopy: 15456
Community Care / Fee Basis: 15537
Community Living Center (1N): 14641
Compensation & Pension (C&P): 14665
Compensation Work Therapy (CWT): 14520
CT Scheduling: 15237
Cytology: 14488
Dental: 15251
Dental Eligibility: 15434
Dermatology: 13892
Details / Death Notifications: 15530
Diabetes Classroom: 15367
Diabetic Clinic: 14571
Diabetic Tele Retinal Imaging : 16571
Dialysis (same as Hemodialysis): 14271
Dietary (Mission Bistro): 15831
Disabled American Veteran (DAV):
Ear: Nose: & Throat (ENT) : 15752
Echo Lab: 15413
EKG: 12635
Emerald Clinic: 1-
Emergency Room: 14624
Emergency Room Charge Nurse: 15378
EMG / EEG Scheduling: 15127
Employee Health: 13020 / 13019
Endocrinology: 15424
Endoscopy: 15456
Environmental Health (C & P): 14665
Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO): 13184
Eye Clinic: 15541
Fast Track / Urgent Care: 13785
Fiscal: 15004
Fisher House I: 16601
Fisher House II: 16601
G-M
General Surgery: 15752
Geriatrics / Extended Care: 16746
GI Clinic: 15021
GI Endoscopy: 15456
Green Clinic: 1-
Gulf War (C&P): 14665
H & M Travel (Travel Dispatch) : 14011
Hand Clinic - Orthopedics: 15407
Hematology Oncology : 15379
Hemodialysis: 14271
Hepatology: 15021
Histology / Pathology: 14423
Holter Lab: 13500
Home Telehealth: 16525
Homebase Primary Care (HBPC): 16746
Homeless Veteran Hotline: 1-
Homeless Veterans Program (HCHV): 12041
Infectious Disease: 15018
Infusion Clinic: 17458
Intensive Care Unit (ICU): 14606
Interventional Radiology: 16928
Kinesiotherapy: 15330
Lipid Clinic: 15367
Liver Clinic: 15802
Lodging: 15850
Lost and Found: 14632
Main Entrance Front Desk: 15109
Mammography: 16065
Medical Records: 15606
Medical Subspecialty Clinic : 15602
Medical Surgery Endocrinology Men's Health: 15409
Mental Health: 15411
Metabolic Bone: 15424
Methadone Clinic: 12679
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator: 12230
Million Veteran Program (MVP): 17301 / 13295
Minor Procedure: 13014
MOVE ! Clinic: 13299
MR - Imaging: 15230
Music Therapy: 16100
My Healthy Vet Center: 15312
N-Z
Neuro Psyc: 15411
Neurology: 15127
Neurosurgery: 15398
Nuclear Medicine: 15510
Nurses Station (2F): Surgical: 14605
Nutrition: 15572
Occupational Therapy (OT): 15330
Occupational Therapy and Assistive Technology: 15576
OIF / OEF (C & P): 14665
Oncology Clinic (Medical: Hematology & Surgical): 15379
Optical Shop: 16580
Orange Clinic: 1-
Orthopedics: 15407
Outpatient Transfer: 5824
Pacemaker Clinic: 15466
PACT Act ( C & P): 14665
PACU: 17323
PADRECC (Parkinson Center): 15931
Pain Clinic (IPC): 15188
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PAV): 15316
Pathology: 14423
Patient Billing:
Patient Experience: 15545
Pharmacy: 1-
Physical Medicine & Rehab (PM&R): 15330
Physical Therapy: 15330
PIV Office : Fingerprinting: ID Cards: 14685
Plastic Surgery Clinic: 15752
Podiatry: 16910
Police & Security Service: 15278
Police Emergency: 16911
Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center: 17252
Polytrauma Transition Center: 15576
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic (PTSD): 14175
Pre Registration: 16660
Privacy Office: 11012
Prosthetics: 15121
Protime / Warfarin Clinic: 15292
Public Affairs: 16867
Pulmonary Clinic: 15605
Pulmonary Function Lab 1: 14354
Pulmonary Function Lab 2: 14490
Radiation Oncology: 15105
Radiology (X-Ray): 15101
Red Clinic: 1-
Regional Amputee Center: 13030
Rehabilitation Medicine Service (RMS): 15330
Release of Information (ROI): 15606
Renal Clinic: 15596
Respiratory : 14373
Rheumatology: 15470
Richmond - Veteran's Health ID Card: 15611
Rotunda Entrance: 11344
Ruby Clinic: 1-
Scan - Echo: 15413
Seizure & Headache Clinic: 15012
Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center:
Sleep Clinic: 16737
Sleep Lab: 16737
Sleep Lab: Pulmonary : 16737
Social Work Service: 15760
Speech language Pathology: 11385
Spinal Cord Injury (1U): 13933
Spinal Cord Injury (1V): 15128
Spinal Cord Injury (1W): 14601
Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP): 15410
Substance Use Disorder Clinic (SUD): 15410
Surgical Oncology: 15752
Surgical Outpatient: 15752
Tele Dermatology / Tele Eye : 16571 / 18013
Telehealth: 16904
Toxic Exposure (C & P): 14665
Travel: 15803
Travel Dispatch (H &M Travel): 14011
Triage Nurse:
Ultrasound Scheduling : 15883
Urology (CYSTO): 14191 / 15752:
Urology (GU): 15409
Vascular Surgery: 15404
VBA Benefits Office: 16546
Veteran's Telehealth Resource Center: 16571
VHA Health Benefits Office: 15611
VIP PM&R: 15330
Visual Impairment Outpatient Rehab (VISOR): 12267
Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST): 15221
Voluntary Service (CDCE): 15135
Whole Health: 16870
Women's Health Center: 16998
Yellow Clinic: 1-
0-9
1st Advantage Credit Union:
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the health care system.
Public Affairs can not make or cancel medical appointments. For assistance with clinical matters, please call the main hospital number at
Email: vharicpublicaffairs@va.gov
Phone: 804-675-6867
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 804-675-5000, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Richmond
Mail:
Richmond VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office (136D)
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249
For questions about your request to VA Richmond
Phone: 804-675-5000
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: Coming soon!
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018