Skip to Content

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Richmond Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates. Call .

Alternatively, you may submit a query through the Ask VA portal, found here: Ask.VA.gov | Veteran Affairs.

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.

Patient Feedback Tools

We also have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.

Located on the 1st and 4th floor are boxes with "Tell the Director" forms nearby for comments, suggestions, or questions.  The director personally reviews each submission.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Richmond health care bill online, by phone, by mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Automated Refill Line

An automated refill line is available for all Richmond VAMC patients. Please call one of the following numbers:

  • 1- (Richmond area)
  • 1-
  • After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.
  • Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
  • For Rx, Press 2, then wait for an answer.
  • To refill a Rx, Press 1, then wait for an answer.
  • Enter your 7 digit prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
  • To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.

If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least ten days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.

Refills at Richmond VAMC Pharmacy

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Many prescriptions are filled by the Charleston Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Because of our patient workload, prescription refills or renewals must be mailed from the Charleston CMOP and the Chelmsford CMOP, and cannot be refilled at the Richmond VAMC outpatient pharmacy.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Richmond health care.

Mailing address

Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249

Main phone numbers

Local: 804-675-5000
Toll-free: 800-784-8381

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711

Extensions

Dial the main number first, then enter the extension when prompted.

A-F

Acupuncture (Pain Clinic): 15330

Adaptive Sports Therapy: 16433 / 14683

Agent Cashier: 13331

Agent Orange (C & P): 14665

AIDS / HIV Coordinator: 15435

American Legion: 16081

American Red Cross: 1-

Amputee Care Support: 13030

Anesthesia PreOp: 13959

Anticoagulation Clinic: 15292

Aquatic Therapy: 15330

Audiology: 15254

Audiology - Speech Pathology: 11385 

Barber Shop: 13496 

Bariatric: 18804 

Behavioral Health: 15411 

Billing Office: Customer Service: 1- 

Blind Rehab. Orientation Specialist (BROS): 12141 

Blood Bank: 15523 

Blood Lab: 14483 

Blue Clinic: 1-

Bone Mineral Density Clinic: 15424 

Burn Pit Exposure (C & P): 14665 

Camp Lejeune Water (C & P): 14665 

Cancer Center: 17832 

 Canteen: Cafeteria : 15133 

 Canteen: PX : 15133 

Cardiology: 15419 

Cath Lab: 15448 

Chaplain Service: 12104 

Chiropractor: 15330 

Clothing Allowance: 15121 

Colon Clinic: 15752 

Colonoscopy: 15456 

Community Care / Fee Basis: 15537 

Community Living Center (1N): 14641 

Compensation & Pension (C&P): 14665 

Compensation Work Therapy (CWT): 14520 

CT Scheduling: 15237 

Cytology: 14488 

Dental: 15251 

Dental Eligibility: 15434 

Dermatology: 13892 

Details / Death Notifications: 15530 

Diabetes Classroom: 15367 

Diabetic Clinic: 14571 

Diabetic Tele Retinal Imaging : 16571 

Dialysis (same as Hemodialysis): 14271 

Dietary (Mission Bistro): 15831 

Disabled American Veteran (DAV):  

Ear: Nose: & Throat (ENT) : 15752 

Echo Lab: 15413 

EKG: 12635 

Emerald Clinic: 1-

Emergency Room: 14624 

Emergency Room Charge Nurse: 15378 

EMG / EEG Scheduling: 15127 

Employee Health: 13020 / 13019 

Endocrinology: 15424 

Endoscopy: 15456 

Environmental Health (C & P): 14665 

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO): 13184 

Eye Clinic: 15541 

Fast Track / Urgent Care: 13785 

Fiscal: 15004 

Fisher House I: 16601 

Fisher House II: 16601 

G-M

General Surgery: 15752 

Geriatrics / Extended Care: 16746 

GI Clinic: 15021 

GI Endoscopy: 15456 

Green Clinic: 1-

Gulf War (C&P): 14665 

H & M Travel (Travel Dispatch) : 14011 

Hand Clinic - Orthopedics: 15407 

Hematology Oncology : 15379 

Hemodialysis: 14271 

Hepatology: 15021 

Histology / Pathology: 14423 

Holter Lab: 13500 

Home Telehealth: 16525 

Homebase Primary Care (HBPC): 16746 

Homeless Veteran Hotline: 1- 

Homeless Veterans Program (HCHV): 12041 

Infectious Disease: 15018 

Infusion Clinic: 17458 

Intensive Care Unit (ICU): 14606 

Interventional Radiology: 16928 

Kinesiotherapy: 15330 

Lipid Clinic: 15367 

Liver Clinic: 15802 

Lodging: 15850 

Lost and Found: 14632 

Main Entrance Front Desk: 15109 

Mammography: 16065 

Medical Records: 15606 

Medical Subspecialty Clinic : 15602 

Medical Surgery Endocrinology Men's Health: 15409 

Mental Health: 15411 

Metabolic Bone: 15424 

Methadone Clinic: 12679 

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator: 12230 

Million Veteran Program (MVP): 17301 / 13295 

Minor Procedure: 13014 

MOVE ! Clinic: 13299 

MR - Imaging: 15230 

Music Therapy: 16100 

My Healthy Vet Center: 15312 

N-Z

Neuro Psyc: 15411 

Neurology: 15127 

Neurosurgery: 15398 

Nuclear Medicine: 15510 

Nurses Station (2F): Surgical: 14605 

Nutrition: 15572 

Occupational Therapy (OT): 15330 

Occupational Therapy and Assistive Technology: 15576 

OIF / OEF (C & P): 14665 

Oncology Clinic (Medical: Hematology & Surgical): 15379 

Optical Shop: 16580 

Orange Clinic: 1-

Orthopedics: 15407 

Outpatient Transfer: 5824 

Pacemaker Clinic: 15466 

PACT Act ( C & P): 14665 

PACU: 17323 

PADRECC (Parkinson Center): 15931 

Pain Clinic (IPC): 15188 

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PAV): 15316 

Pathology: 14423 

Patient Billing:

Patient Experience: 15545 

Pharmacy: 1- 

Physical Medicine & Rehab (PM&R): 15330 

Physical Therapy: 15330 

PIV Office : Fingerprinting: ID Cards: 14685

Plastic Surgery Clinic: 15752 

Podiatry: 16910 

Police & Security Service: 15278 

Police Emergency: 16911 

Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center: 17252 

Polytrauma Transition Center: 15576 

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic (PTSD): 14175 

Pre Registration: 16660 

Privacy Office: 11012 

Prosthetics: 15121 

Protime / Warfarin Clinic: 15292 

Public Affairs: 16867 

Pulmonary Clinic: 15605 

Pulmonary Function Lab 1: 14354 

Pulmonary Function Lab 2: 14490 

Radiation Oncology: 15105 

Radiology (X-Ray): 15101 

Red Clinic: 1-

Regional Amputee Center: 13030 

Rehabilitation Medicine Service (RMS): 15330 

Release of Information (ROI): 15606 

Renal Clinic: 15596 

Respiratory : 14373 

Rheumatology: 15470 

Richmond - Veteran's Health ID Card: 15611 

Rotunda Entrance: 11344 

Ruby Clinic: 1-

Scan - Echo: 15413 

Seizure & Headache Clinic: 15012 

Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center:  

Sleep Clinic: 16737 

Sleep Lab: 16737 

 Sleep Lab: Pulmonary : 16737 

Social Work Service: 15760 

Speech language Pathology: 11385 

Spinal Cord Injury (1U): 13933 

Spinal Cord Injury (1V): 15128 

Spinal Cord Injury (1W): 14601 

Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP): 15410 

Substance Use Disorder Clinic (SUD): 15410 

Surgical Oncology: 15752 

Surgical Outpatient: 15752 

Tele Dermatology / Tele Eye : 16571 / 18013 

Telehealth: 16904 

Toxic Exposure (C & P): 14665 

Travel: 15803 

Travel Dispatch (H &M Travel): 14011 

Triage Nurse:

Ultrasound Scheduling : 15883 

Urology (CYSTO): 14191 / 15752:

Urology (GU): 15409 

Vascular Surgery: 15404 

VBA Benefits Office: 16546 

Veteran's Telehealth Resource Center: 16571 

VHA Health Benefits Office: 15611 

VIP PM&R: 15330 

Visual Impairment Outpatient Rehab (VISOR): 12267 

Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST): 15221 

Voluntary Service (CDCE): 15135 

Whole Health: 16870 

Women's Health Center: 16998 

Yellow Clinic: 1-

0-9

1st Advantage Credit Union:

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the health care system. 

Public Affairs can not make or cancel medical appointments. For assistance with clinical matters, please call the main hospital number at .

Email: vharicpublicaffairs@va.gov 

Phone: 804-675-6867

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 804-675-5000, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Richmond

Mail:

Richmond VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office (136D)
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249

For questions about your request to VA Richmond

Phone: 804-675-5000

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: Coming soon!
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 