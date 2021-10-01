 Skip to Content
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Richmond Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates. Call 804-675-5545.

Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.

Patient Feedback Tools

We also have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about the care and service you receive. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. Our goal is to provide compassionate, quality care in a timely manner.

Located on the 1st and 4th floor are boxes with "Tell the Director" forms nearby for comments, suggestions, or questions.  The director personally reviews each submission.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Richmond health care bill online, by phone, by mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Automated Refill Line

An automated refill line is available for all Richmond VAMC patients. Please call one of the following numbers:

  • 1-804-675-5010 (Richmond area)
  • 1-800-784-8381
  • After you have dialed the number, wait for the automated attendant to answer.
  • Enter your entire social security number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
  • For Rx, Press 2, then wait for an answer.
  • To refill a Rx, Press 1, then wait for an answer.
  • Enter your 7 digit prescription number, then press the # key. Wait for an answer.
  • To refill additional prescriptions, press 1 and repeat the process.

If you are using the automated refill line, all refills should be ordered at least ten days prior to when the refill is due to insure prompt processing and delivery time.

Refills at Richmond VAMC Pharmacy

All veterans are encouraged to refill their prescriptions by phone or Internet. Many prescriptions are filled by the Charleston Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Because of our patient workload, prescription refills or renewals must be mailed from the Charleston CMOP and the Chelmsford CMOP, and cannot be refilled at the Richmond VAMC outpatient pharmacy.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Richmond health care.

Mailing address

Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249

Main phone numbers

Local: 804-675-5000
Toll-free: 800-784-8381

To use Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) services: dial 711

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Richmond Healthcare System.

Phone: 804-675-5242
Email: vharicpublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 804-675-5000, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Richmond

Mail:

Richmond VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office (136D)
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249

For questions about your request to VA Richmond

Phone: 804-675-5000

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vharicpublicaffairs@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: Coming soon!
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

