Caregiver Resource Fair

Are you the caregiver to a Veteran?

Please join us to learn about resources both within the VA and in the Community that can aid in your caregiver journey. Our goal is to engage with caregivers, family members and community partners to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. This event will provide a wealth of information for caregivers and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and our local community.

June 23, 2022, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Virtual Event on WebEx: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2… (Registration to Webex required)

No Computer? Call in 1-404-397-1596; Access Code - 2761 025 3006