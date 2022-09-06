Hiring Event
When:
Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Interviews will be held for:
• Registered Nurses
▪ Spinal Cord Injury
▪ ICU & ED
▪ Community Living Center (Nursing Home)
▪ Med/Surg
• Housekeeping Aids
• Food Service Workers
• Clinic Schedulers
• Social Workers
Central Virginia VA Health Care System
Saturday, September 17, 2022
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1201 Broad Rock Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23249
*Please use Main Entrance nearby Broad Rock Blvd. Facemasks are required.
Applicants must Bring:
• Resume
• 2 Professional References
• 2 Forms of Government Issued Identification
Applicants must be a United States citizen and will be required to complete a background check.
Scan the QR code in the photo for position specific requirements.