Central Virginia VA Health Care System Innovation demo day
When:
Thu. May 11, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Multipurpose room
Cost:
Free
Come and join us!
We would love to have you attend Demo Day at Central Virginia VA Health Care System. The event highlights the work of our Innovation Program through the projects of employee innovators, strategic partners, and collaborators.
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249
Multipurpose Room
Thursday, May 11 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.See more events