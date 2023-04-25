Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Central Virginia VA Health Care System Innovation demo day

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Richmond VA Medical Center

Multipurpose room

Cost:

Free

Come and join us!

We would love to have you attend Demo Day at Central Virginia VA Health Care System. The event highlights the work of our Innovation Program through the projects of employee innovators, strategic partners, and collaborators.

 

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23249

Multipurpose Room

Thursday, May 11 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

See more events

Last updated: