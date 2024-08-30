Skip to Content

Women Veteran Public Forum

Women Veteran Public Forum Flyer

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

2K-113

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA

Cost:

Free

Please join us in person or online for our 2024 Women Veteran’s Public Forum!

Special Presenter: Ka Wong, MS, RD, NBC-HWC

Also, a Q&A session with Central Virginia VA Health Care Center Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson, FACHE

 

Central Virginia VA Health Care System

1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249

Room 2K-113 (2nd Floor above the retail store and dining area)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

From 5 – 6 p.m.

