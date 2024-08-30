Women Veteran Public Forum
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
2K-113
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA
Free
Please join us in person or online for our 2024 Women Veteran’s Public Forum!
Special Presenter: Ka Wong, MS, RD, NBC-HWC
Also, a Q&A session with Central Virginia VA Health Care Center Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson, FACHE
Central Virginia VA Health Care System
1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, VA 23249
Room 2K-113 (2nd Floor above the retail store and dining area)
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
From 5 – 6 p.m.