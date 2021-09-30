 Skip to Content
Past events

Here you will find upcoming events hosted by Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Virtual Lunch and Learn: Hispanic Heritage Month and VA Vet Center

Join us on Thursday, September 30 at 12 p.m. Will Florez, a Vet Center employee, will share his journey from Senior Chief of the U.S. Coast Guard to retired Veteran and outreach specialist for the VA Vet Center.

When
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Women Veterans Public Forum

Join us virtually on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to hear the latest about the Women's Clinic construction project and services available to women Veterans!

When
Monday, Sep 20, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST
Where

Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital

