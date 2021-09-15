Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Richmond health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Carmen Quinones
Customer Service Manager
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Cassandra Watson
Patient Advocate
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Elisha Barnette-Jones
Patient Advocate
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Fannie M Davis
Patient Advocate
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Karen Tetterton
Patient Advocate
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Shamika A. Roberts
Patient Advocate
VA Richmond health care
Phone: 804-675-5545
Care we provide at VA Richmond
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights