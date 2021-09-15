 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Richmond health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Carmen Quinones

Carmen Quinones

Customer Service Manager

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Cassandra Watson

Cassandra Watson

Patient Advocate

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Elisha Barnette-Jones

Elisha Barnette-Jones

Patient Advocate

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Fannie_M_Davis

Fannie M Davis

Patient Advocate

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Karen_Tetterton

Karen Tetterton

Patient Advocate

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Shamika A Roberts

Shamika A. Roberts

Patient Advocate

VA Richmond health care

Phone: 804-675-5545

Care we provide at VA Richmond

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: