Women Veteran care
VA Richmond health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Care we provide at VA Richmond
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- History and physical, including pelvic exam and breast exam
- Menopause treatment including hormonal therapy if appropriate
- Family planning and contraceptive care
- Infertility evaluation and referrals
- Maternity care referrals
- Assessment for heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke risk
- Tobacco use cessation counseling
- Sexual trauma referrals
- Flu and other vaccines
- Social work referrals
- Medication therapy education