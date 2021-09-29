 Skip to Content
Women Veteran care

VA Richmond health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Care we provide at VA Richmond

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • History and physical, including pelvic exam and breast exam
  • Menopause treatment including hormonal therapy if appropriate
  • Family planning and contraceptive care
  • Infertility evaluation and referrals
  • Maternity care referrals
  • Assessment for heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke risk
  • Tobacco use cessation counseling
  • Sexual trauma referrals
  • Flu and other vaccines
  • Social work referrals
  • Medication therapy education

