Henrico County VA Clinic

Location and contact information

Address

7702 East Parham Road, Parham Doctors Hospital, MOB III, Suite 201
Richmond, VA 23294-4372

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Henrico CBOC

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Beneficiary Travel

Effective April 1, 2022, H&M Transport will assume the operations of KTS Solutions, Inc.

H&M Transport will be offering Special Mode Transportation, consist of wheelchair and hired car/taxi services.

Special Mode Transportation is offered to Veterans who meet Beneficiary Travel eligibility and medical justification. For additional inquiries, contact Beneficiary Travel at ension 4680 or 5803.

Other services at VA Richmond health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Blood draw and clinical testing

Service Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Sat. closed
  • Sun. closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

