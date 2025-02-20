Henrico County VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Beneficiary Travel
Effective April 1, 2022, H&M Transport will assume the operations of KTS Solutions, Inc.
H&M Transport will be offering Special Mode Transportation, consist of wheelchair and hired car/taxi services.
Special Mode Transportation is offered to Veterans who meet Beneficiary Travel eligibility and medical justification. For additional inquiries, contact Beneficiary Travel at
Other services at VA Richmond health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Blood draw and clinical testing
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sat. closed
- Sun. closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services