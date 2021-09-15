Privacy and patient rights

Family rights

Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit our hospital.

Richmond VA Medical Center

1201 Broad Rock Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23249

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of our outpatient building.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 804-675-6911. Call 911 if you are outside of the building and need medical assistance.

VA general visitation policy

Please keep in mind the following to keep yourself, your loved ones, your fellow Veterans and our team safe: CVHCS is actively screening everyone at all entrances

No visitors are allowed at this time

Only one Veteran caregiver is allowed to assist Veterans to and from their appointment

No visitors to any inpatient ward except to see critically ill patients who may be toward the end of life (at attending physician’s discretion)

Only one visitor at a time will be permitted to see a critically ill patient. If possible, the critically ill patient should be limited to one visitor daily

Persons under age 18 are currently not being permitted to enter our facilities

Valet service will function as normal

Advance directives

Report patient quality of care concerns

