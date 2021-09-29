 Skip to Content
Cardiac Surgery

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System’s (CVHCS) heart transplant program has a long history of providing transplant services to Veterans. In fact, VA’s first heart transplant program was created here in Richmond more than 41 years ago by Dr. Szabolcs Szentpetery. Today, the high-quality care and state-of-the-art technology continues under the leadership of Dr. Dipesh Shah, chief of cardiothoracic surgery and surgical director of cardiac transplantation.

