COVID-19 vaccines

You must have an appointment to receive a 3rd dose. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Veterans, spouses and caregivers may now receive the COVID-19 vaccine as walk-in patients at Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) vaccine clinic in Richmond, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) is now offering COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients, as well as preprocedural patients via the Drive-Thru Clinic, located on the first floor of the parking garage.

All who are entering CVHCS facilities must continue wearing a mask or face covering, and all will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 infection. If you are experiencing any of the below symptoms, please proceed to the Drive-Thru Clinic between the hours of 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday thought Friday. The Drive-Thru Clinic is located on the 1st floor of the parking garage. Outside of these hours, please proceed to the Emergency Department.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea



CVHCS will NOT provide the vaccine for walk-in patients at its Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville or Emporia.



The Spotsylvania County VA Clinic vaccine clinic will be available Fridays only from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. for previously scheduled vaccine appointments. All other services will be offered during regular business hours.



Starting May 27, the CBOC vaccine clinic in Charlottesville will be open Thursdays only from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. All other services will be offered during regular business hours.



The Emporia CBOC is no longer offering vaccines.

Definitions of the eligible groups are:

Eligible Veterans: Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

Eligible Spouse: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a spouse to include marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a Veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. Please go to the Sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA page to register.

Eligible Caregivers: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

What else should I know?

Veterans are asked to please remain patient as our vaccination effort continues. Each Veteran will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine. To help minimize risk of COVID-19 exposure to yourself, fellow Veterans and staff, please plan to check-in for your vaccination no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment. Each scheduled Veteran will receive their vaccination. Each facility has visible signage to direct Veterans to the vaccination clinic. Please look for these signs and ask a team member if you need further assistance. Currently, no visitors are being allowed inside our facilities, however, Veteran caregivers are permitted to assist Veterans. Our team’s goal is to provide the best possible experience while we serve you.

Please keep in mind the following to keep yourself, your loved ones, your fellow Veterans and our team safe:

CVHCS is actively screening everyone at all entrances

No visitors are allowed at this time

Only one Veteran caregiver is allowed to assist Veterans to and from their appointment

No visitors to any inpatient ward except to see critically ill patients who may be toward the end of life (at attending physician’s discretion)

Only one visitor at a time will be permitted to see a critically ill patient. If possible, the critically ill patient should be limited to one visitor daily

Persons under age 18 are currently not being permitted to enter our facilities

Valet service will function as normal

Where can I find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Veterans and Veteran caregivers may learn more about the COVID-19 virus and the COVID-19 vaccine at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/vis/index.html.