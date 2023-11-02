Polytrauma Network Site (PNS)
The PNS team provides an interdisciplinary outpatient program that is customized to address the needs of each patient. Patient performance with therapy is discussed during interdisciplinary (IDT) team rounds that occur at regular intervals.
- The PNS team manages associated medical and surgical conditions through consultation with other specialties as needed
- The PNS provides evaluation and appropriate outpatient rehabilitation tailored to individual needs
- The goal of treatment is to improve patients’ intellectual (cognitive) and physical abilities. Patients and families/caregivers work with a team of rehabilitation professionals to set and meet goals
- Rehabilitation attempts to promote healing and function by facilitating the body’s own healing process
- Patient achievements are individual and depend on many factors including the medical/surgical issues involved, as well as the severity of the initial trauma or injury
WHAT IS THE GOAL OF THE PNS REHABILITATION PROGRAM?
- to support you as you learn to care for yourself as independently as possible
- to offer ways of improving function following illness/injury
- to teach you skills that will transfer into the home and community setting
- to support you in your professional and scholastic goals
WHAT TO EXPECT?
- to be treated with dignity and respect
- to be supported in your personal rehabilitation goals
- to be updated on a regular basis on your progress
PROGRAM SERVICES: Our team consists of the following:
- PHYSIATRIST
- PSYCHOLOGY AND NEUROPSYCHOLOGY
- NURSE CASE MANAGER/NURSE EDUCATOR
- SOCIAL WORK SERVICE/CASE MANAGEMENT
- PHYSICAL THERAPY
- OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY
- SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY
- RECREATION THERAPY
- BLIND REHABILITATION OUTPATIENT SPECIALIST (BROS)
- COMPENSATED WORK THERAPY/VOCATIONAL REHAB
LOCATION:
The PNS program is housed in the Polytrauma Transitional Center (F-5 on the interactive map found at the link below) on the campus of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond, Virginia. https://v2.interactive.medmaps.com/site/richmondva
For more information about the PNS Program please contact:
PNS Nurse Case Manager at 804-675-5000 ext. 3782
PNS Social Work at 804-675-5000 ext 4672 or 804-675-5000 ext 2036
For a referral to the PNS program, please contact your primary care provider.
Other TBI and Polytrauma Educational Resources:
Polytrauma System of Care/TBI Webpage – https://www.polytrauma.va.gov/
VA’s Polytrauma System of Care (PSC) is an integrated network of specialized rehabilitation programs dedicated to serving Veterans and Service Members with both combat and civilian related Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma.
Understanding TBI – https://www.polytrauma.va.gov/understanding-tbi/index.asp
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) may happen from a blow or jolt to the head or an object penetrating the brain. When the brain is injured, the person can experience a change in consciousness that can range from becoming disoriented and confused to slipping into a coma. The person might also have a loss of memory for the time immediately before or after the event that caused the injury. Not all injuries to the head result in a TBI.