Polytrauma Network Site (PNS)

Other TBI and Polytrauma Educational Resources:

Polytrauma System of Care/TBI Webpage – https://www.polytrauma.va.gov/

VA’s Polytrauma System of Care (PSC) is an integrated network of specialized rehabilitation programs dedicated to serving Veterans and Service Members with both combat and civilian related Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and polytrauma.

Understanding TBI – https://www.polytrauma.va.gov/understanding-tbi/index.asp

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) may happen from a blow or jolt to the head or an object penetrating the brain. When the brain is injured, the person can experience a change in consciousness that can range from becoming disoriented and confused to slipping into a coma. The person might also have a loss of memory for the time immediately before or after the event that caused the injury. Not all injuries to the head result in a TBI.