Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP)
The Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP) is a residential program for Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans. We serve individuals with moderate to severe TBI, stroke, or other acquired brain injuries who are experiencing a change in daily functioning due to their brain injury. Individuals in our program participate in skilled interdisciplinary care from a team of physicians, nurses, psychologists, speech language pathologists, occupational and physical therapists, kinesiotherapists, and other providers.
Program Overview
The Richmond Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP) is one of only five specialized community reintegration programs in the country. Offering physical and cognitive rehabilitation after brain injury, PTRP works with Active-Duty Service Members, Veterans, and families to maximize individual recovery and independence. Participants collaborate with the treatment team to develop an individualized plan for returning to meaningful daily activities in the least restrictive environment. PTRP is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and uses evidence-based practices to inform individual and group treatments.
Location and Environment
The PTRP program is housed in the Polytrauma Transitional Center (F-5 on the interactive map found at the link below) on the campus of the Central Virginia VA Health Care System in Richmond, Virginia, allowing patients opportunity for rehabilitation, and recovery and transition back into the community. While participating in the program, patients enjoy a residential setting where every patient person is assigned a private room with an private accessible bathroom, a double-sized bed, a desk with a standing desk option, an armoire, and a closet. Shared common areas provide large-screen televisions and opportunities for camaraderie with other patients in the program.
Services Offered
CORE TEAM Providers
- Kinesiotherapy
- Neuropsychology
- Nursing
- Occupational Therapy
- Physiatrist (Medical Director)
- Physical Therapy
- Psychology
- Recreational Therapy
- Social Work
- Speech Language Pathology
- Vision Therapy
- Vocational Therapy
Additional Services Available
- Adaptive Sports and Recreation
- Assistive Technology
- Chaplain Services
- Comprehensive Medical Care
- Driver Evaluation and Training/Alternative Transportation Methods
- Integrative and Whole Health Services
- Neuropsychological Testing
- Nutrition Services
- Pain Management
- Pharmacy
- Psychiatry
- Sleep Assessment and Interventions
- Therapeutic Groups Interventions
- Vision and Vestibular Rehabilitation
Eligibility Criteria
Our program is designed for medically stable veterans or Active-Duty service members who:
- Have sustained moderate to severe TBI, CVA, or other acquired brain injuries
- Have impairments that restrict community reintegration and participation in meaningful life activities
- Have identified personally motivating goals to increase independence that are consistent with services offered by the program
- Are able to participate in 4-6 hours of therapy a day
- Would benefit from adult residential setting
- Require no more than minimal assistance for basic self-care (dressing, bathing, grooming)
- Have a confirmed safe, stable, and appropriate discharge plan
Eligible candidates should not:
- Be at risk of wandering or leaving the building
- Exhibit behaviors that pose risk/safety threats to self or others
- Have active substance abuse concerns
- For individuals with a substance use disorder, have a demonstrated period of abstinence in an uncontrolled environment and agree to concurrent participation in substance use treatment
What patients are saying about PTRP:
- “I can’t thank the staff any more than I already do, and I am glad I still keep in contact... I will forever be in debt. Thanks again to everybody for everything.” - Veteran
- "My experience here at the Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program (PTRP) facility in Richmond, VA was far more pleasant than I had anticipated. I was impressed with the level of experience, care, and professionalism displayed by the staff." - Active Duty Servicemember
- “To the next hero who comes here, enjoy this. People will be here to help you out. Never give up, keep your goals in mind, and always remember you’re only as good as the effort you put in. This place has your back!” - Veteran and Spouse
Contacts:
William Robbins, MD
PTRP Medical Director
Phone: 804-675-5576
Eleanor Woodson, BSN RN
Clinical Admissions Coordinator
Phone: 804-675-5000 x 3478
Eleanor.woodson@va.gov
Jarryd Mushatt-Valrie, LCSW
PTRP Social Work Coordinator
Phone: 804-675-5000 ext. 2116
Jarryd.mushatt-valrie@va.gov
Randi Hickman, RN
Clinical Admissions Coordinator
Phone: 804-675-5000 x5648
Randi.Hickman@va.gov