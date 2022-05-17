Servicemember Transitional Advanced Rehabilitation (STAR) Program

About Therapists / Staff:

“All the therapists are top-notch in their respective disciplines.”

“The staff went over and above for me to ensure that I received the care I needed.”

“The therapists are awesome in all ways.”

“They pushed when I needed it.”

“The staff were extremely caring and professional.”

“The staff were open-minded and flexible.”

“They were always available and put forth maximum effort.”

“They worked diligently and relentlessly to help me achieve my goals.”

“The STAR Program staff are some of the most resourceful people I know.”

About the Milieu:

“I enjoyed meeting and being around the other patients.”

“The relationships built with other patients is something that can’t be replicated.”

“It was helpful to be able to share experiences with other Service Members going through the same thing I am going through.”

Best Aspect of Program:

“I believe the treatment phase was the best aspect of the STAR program. This phase allowed me a time within a 20 year military career to address and begin treatment of my medical conditions.”

Overall Satisfaction:

“I have already recommended the STAR Program to multiple people and will continue to do my best to be a poster board for the hard work that goes on here every day!”

“I learned so much through this program and cannot thank the staff enough for the help they provided me.”

“Excellent program! I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to take part in this!”

“The program exceeded my expectations.”

“I would not be where I am today without this program.”

“Overall, the program made me better and more confident.”

“A lot was fit into a short amount of time, and it was all helpful.”

“I really enjoyed being here.”

“This place is warm and has great energy.”

“I am leaps and bounds ahead of where I used to be and am more prepared than most average employees and job seekers.”

“I would have missed out had I not come here.”

