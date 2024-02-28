Whole Health at Central Virginia VA Health Care System

Whole Health aims to empower and equip you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. We offer a variety of services to help you set and achieve goals based on what matters most to you in life. These include: • Introduction to Whole Health and Personal Health Planning Classes • Individual Health and Wellness Coaching • Well-Being and Movement Classes • Clinical Hypnosis for Behavior Change To get started with Whole Health, complete the Personal Health Inventory to guide you in deciding what really matters in your life and what goals you want to achieve.