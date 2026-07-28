Mr. Johnson provides executive leadership to over 4,000 employees of an accredited health care system that includes a medical/surgical hospital, Spinal Cord Injury Center, Community Living Center, inpatient mental health unit, Polytrauma Unit, Domiciliary, Hospice, related inpatient and outpatient ancillary services, and five community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). Annually, the system serves over 77,000 Veterans in 52 cities and counties in central Virginia and north central North Carolina on a budget exceeding $1B. CVHCS’s primary academic affiliate is Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), offers training in 57 programs, and educates approximately 1,000 trainees annually. In 2024 the health care system will open the largest Health Care Center (HCC) in VA’s inventory at 471,121 gsf, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Previously, Mr. Johnson served as the Executive Director, Hampton, Virginia. During his tenure the health care system opened a 25,000 sf outpatient mental health building, a 25,000 sf primary and specialty care outpatient clinic, 16 single patient rooms for spinal cord injured patients, and an Intermediate Care Clinic. Also, began construction on a 18,500 sf outpatient dialysis center, nearly doubled the capacity of the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach CBOCs, and began the design of a 209,472 gsf Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic. Furthermore, Mr. Johnson supported the procurement and installation of new technologies, such as, the da Vinci Surgical System, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, and 3D Printers. In addition to restructuring the Community Care Office and Call Center functions, Mr. Johnson led his VISN by being the first to approve and initiate the use of Advanced Nurse Practitioners as licensed independent providers.

Mr. Johnson served as the Executive Director, Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, Spokane, Washington. During his tenure he was recognized twice by national leadership as one of the Fastest Improved VA Hospitals in Healthcare Quality while improving from 81st to 14th for Best Places to Work.

Mr. Johnson has held other positions with the U.S. Army Medical Command, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Legacy VISN 10, and VA Central Office. Additionally, he was the Interim Executive Director, Salisbury (NC) VA Health Care System from January – July 2022 and the VA Puget Sound (WA) Health Care System from January 2017 – April 2017. Also, he served four years on VHA’s Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP) Board where he oversaw the Administrative Resident/Fellow Training Program, the Health System Specialist Trainee Program, the Executive MHA Off-Campus Program, and the Army-Baylor MHA Program. Mr. Johnson co-chaired the work group that developed the Health Systems Management Trainee Program and is credited with initiating VHA’s Annual Administrative Trainee Poster Competition, held annually at the American College of Healthcare Executive’s (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership.

Mr. Johnson is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives; was awarded the Dean William G. Toland Preceptor Award, U.S. Army-Baylor MHA/MBA Program in 2022; Mentor of the Year, College of Nursing, University of South Alabama in 2012; Champion of TRICARE Award in 2007 (the first VA employee bestowed the honor); and was selected as the VA ACHE Regent’s 2006 Young Healthcare Executive of the Year. Prior to starting his career in health administration, Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One).