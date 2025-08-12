James W. Dudley, Jr.

Mr. Dudley has served as Associate Director since March 2019 at CVHCS. Prior to this role, Mr. Dudley served as Acting Associate Director since Oct. 29, 2018. Mr. Dudley previously served as the Chief Engineer at Richmond VA Medical Center since Feb. 4, 2007. In this role, Mr. Dudley was responsible for the facility operations at Richmond VAMC and four Community Based Outpatient Clinics. He also aided in Strategic Planning and Capital Improvements of the medical center. Previously at Richmond VAMC, Mr. Dudley has served as Acting Police Chief and Acting Associate Director. Additionally, Mr. Dudley has held positions at the Pittsburgh VA Healthcare System and the Providence VA Medical Center prior to his arrival at Richmond. He is a graduate of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.