Mr. Stephen H. Mosher was appointed the Assistant Director and Administrator, Fredericksburg Health Care Center on Feb. 22, 2026.

Before serving as the Assistant Director, Mr. Mosher was appointed Interim Assistant Director Oct. 1, 2025, and prior to that was the Chief Engineer at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS) since October 2020. Before that, he was the Chief Biomedical Engineer for CVHCS. He transferred to CVHCS in 2015 from the Office of Healthcare Technology Management, where he began his VA career in 2013.

As Chief Engineer, Mr. Mosher oversaw the completion of several projects to increase clinical access, including the Women's Health Clinic, Community Living Center, and Spinal Cord Unit Expansion. He was also responsible for facility operations, medical equipment lifecycle management, and strategic planning.

Mr. Mosher holds a Master of Science in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor of Science in Biomechanical Engineering from Marquette University.